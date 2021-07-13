Speaking on The Cats Roundtable radio show hosted by John Catsimatidis, political strategist Dick Morris said Biden's aides are leaking stories criticizing Harris because they are concerned she will invoke the 25th Amendment in an attempt to remove the president from office.
Morris began by citing a New York Times article that "talks about how Harris is not ready for prime time. She was antagonizing her staff. She screwed up on the trip to the border."
Morris, a former adviser to President Bill Clinton, said he thinks the leak for the story "must have undoubtedly come from the Biden forces."
Morris said that this makes sense, because:
"The rumor I keep hearing from sources close to the White House is that Biden is getting worse. That the dementia is really becoming noticeable and harder to control and harder to camouflage. I believe there may be a move coming to invoke the 25th Amendment against Biden and replace him with Harris. Biden's people are pushing back against it by shooting at Harris and saying that she's not really ready to be president."Morris said it's clear to him the leaks to the NYT came from Biden's allies because
"the only reason for them to do that [is to push back] against the 25th Amendment coup. The Democrats are realizing they're cooked in 2022... They will lose the House. The Senate, they might also lose. I think that there is a sense of panic among Democrats.One of the things about the administration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris that many have noticed is that they either do not comprehend or do not care how condescending they are being.
Harris took criticism after she contrived another reason that people cannot manage to get identification to vote, which starts to make you wonder why the Democrats are fighting so hard against it. In an interview with BET Harris said that voter ID laws would "make it almost impossible" to vote.
"It's about using the bully pulpit to help people see what's happening in the midst of all the daily issues that they have. You know, we're not in an election year. You know, we tend to rally when we know the election is about to happen. But right now, we need to start rallying, because these laws are being passed right now that will make it almost impossible, at least very difficult, for you to vote."On a personal note, I have not seen one new law that would even present a speed bump for me or any of my family or friends to vote. It appears, to this writer, that what these laws do is make it a ton tougher to cheat and vote when and where you are not supposed to.
Soledad O'Brien, who was interviewing her, said:
"People are talking about potential compromises. Is agreeing to voter ID one of those compromises that you'd support?"Harris replied:
"I don't think that we should underestimate what that could mean. Because in some people's mind, that means, well, you're going to have to Xerox or photocopy your ID to send it in to prove that you are who you are. Well, there are a whole lot of people, especially people who live in rural communities, who don't — there's no Kinko's, there's no OfficeMax near them."The vice president ciited two retail chains that offered photocopy services. Kinkos was purchased by FedEx for $2.2 billion in 2003, and the last Kinkos stores were shuttered in 2008. She continued:
"People have to understand that when we're talking about voter ID laws, be clear about who you have in mind and what would be required of them to prove who they are. Of course, people have to prove who they are, but not in a way that makes it almost impossible for them to prove who they are."Now imagine you are living in rural America, or you actually are living in rural America, and it is not, you know, 1975. How much of a slap in the face is it to assume that you cannot access a copy machine or a computer printer and scanner?
Harris took a ton of flack for her comments from people in rural America:
"This ridiculous I grew up in a rural community. That was in the 1970s and early 1980s it was really easy to get an ID. Most of us had a DL at 16 it was a necessity when you lived 7 to 10 miles out of town," Samuel Williams said.
Comment: The worst kind of publicity is infighting - unless you are the 'unelected' elected - then switching out a sitting president is no big deal. If that doesn't work out, there is #3: Pelosi.