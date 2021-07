© Reuters/Carlos Barria



Things are getting very serious between Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.Speaking on The Cats Roundtable radio show hosted by John Catsimatidis,said Biden's aides are leaking stories criticizing Harris because they are concerned she will invoke the 25th Amendment in an attempt to remove the president from office.Morris began byMorris, a former adviser to President Bill Clinton, saidMorris said that this makes sense, because:Morris said it's clear to himbecauseOne of the things about the administration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris that many have noticed is thatHarris took criticism after she contrived another reason that people cannot manage to get identification to vote, which starts to make you wonder why the Democrats are fighting so hard against it. In an interview with BETOn a personal note,It appears, to this writer, that what these laws do is make it a ton tougher to cheat and vote when and where you are not supposed to.Soledad O'Brien, who was interviewing her, said:Harris replied:The vice president ciited two retail chains that offered photocopy services. Kinkos was purchased by FedEx for $2.2 billion in 2003, and the last Kinkos stores were shuttered in 2008. She continued:Now imagine you are living in rural America, or you actually are living in rural America, and it is not, you know, 1975. How much of a slap in the face is it to assume that you cannot access a copy machine or a computer printer and scanner?Samuel Williams said.