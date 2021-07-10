This is the first time since the new Israeli government was formed that the Biden administration has criticized its actions in the West Bank.
Israel has repeatedly demolished the homes of terror suspects in the West Bank, contending that it serves as a deterrent against future attacks.
- In this case, the home belonged to Muntasir Shalabi, who stands accused of shooting three Israeli civilians who were waiting at a bus stop in the West Bank, one of whom died.
- When the Israeli military started preparing for the demolition of the house several weeks ago, Shalabi's family appealed to the Supreme Court, arguing that Shalabi spent most of his time in the U.S. while his wife and children lived in the home.
- The judges rejected the appeal, citing Shalabi's testimony that he owns the house and lived there two months every year.
- Shortly afterward, a spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy issued a critical statement calling on Israel to refrain from unilateral steps "that exacerbate tensions," like the punitive demolition of Palestinian homes.
- An official at the Israeli Prime Minister's Office responded, saying, "Bennett respects the Biden administration but takes decisions according to Israel's security considerations."
