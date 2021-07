© AP/Tsafrir Abayov



Israel's parliament is set to vote Monday onCritics, including many left-wing and Arab lawmakers, saywhile supporters say it's needed for security purposes and to preserve Israel's Jewish character.The law creates an array of difficulties for Palestinian families that span the war-drawn and largely invisible frontiers separating Israel from east Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza, territories it seized in the 1967 war that the Palestinians want for a future state."You want your security, it's no problem, you can check each case by itself," said Taiseer Khatib. His wife of more than 15 years, from the West Bank city of Jenin, must regularly apply for permits to live with him and their three children in Israel."There's no need for this collective punishment just because you are Palestinian," he said.and it has been renewed every year since being enacted.and the right-wing opposition led by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — aiming to embarrass the government — has warned it won't provide the votes needed to renew the law.Ahead of the vote, Israel's new prime minister, Naftali Bennett, called on Netanyahu to join him in renewing the law. "Harming state security for a quarter of a political point is not the right thing to do," he said.Dozens of families held a demonstration outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament, ahead of the vote, which was expected late Monday.Maryam Abu Arar, from the West Bank town of Bethlehem who requires a permit to live with her husband and four children in Israel, said:was enacted as a temporary measure in 2003, at the height of the second intifada, or uprising, when Palestinians launched scores of deadly attacks inside Israel. Proponents said Palestinians from the occupied West Bank and Gaza were susceptible to recruitment by armed groups and that security vetting alone was insufficient.The law has been continually renewed even after the uprising wound down in 2005 and the number of attacks plummeted."It was passed in the middle of the intifada, and now we are in a very different period in time," said Yuval Shany, a legal expert at the Israel Democracy Institute.he said. "I don't think the security argument is very strong at this point in time."Because of the law, Arab citizens have few if any avenues for bringing spouses from the West Bank and Gaza into Israel.Male spouses over the age of 35 and female spouses over the age of 25, as well as some humanitarian cases, can apply for theThe law does not apply to the nearly 500,000 Jewish settlers who live in the West Bank, who have full Israeli citizenship. Under Israel's Law of Return, Jews who come to Israel from anywhere in the world are eligible for citizenship.Israel's Arab minority, which makes up 20% of the population, has close familial ties to Palestinians in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip and largely identifies with their cause. Arab citizens view the law as one of several forms of discrimination they face in a country that legally defines itself as a Jewish nation-state.Sawsan Zaher, a lawyer with Adalah, an Arab rights group that has challenged the law in court, said:Palestinians who are unable to get permits but try to live with their spouses inside Israel are at risk of deportation. Couples that move to the West Bank live under Israeli military occupation. If their children are born in the West Bank, they would be subject to the same law preventing spouses from entering Israel, though there is an exception for minors.The citizenship law also applies to Jewish Israelis who marry Palestinians from the territories, but such unions are extremely rare.Israel rejects such allegations and says Jewish and Arab citizens have equal rights. Arab citizens have the right to vote, and the new government for the first time includes an Arab faction, which is opposed to the citizenship law.But even as Defense Minister Benny Gantz, a political centrist, recently urged the right-wing opposition to support the law on security grounds, he also evoked demographic concerns:Ahmad Tibi, a prominent member of an Arab opposition party, called on fellow lawmakers to strike the law down.