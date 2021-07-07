West Bank village demolished israel

Israeli occupation bulldozers began demolishing civilian facilities in Khirbet Hamsa al-Fouqa in the northern Jordan Valley on July 7, 2021
Israeli authorities today ordered the demolition of Palestinian homes in the village of Hamsa Al-Fawqa in the northern Jordan Valley, northeast of the occupied West Bank.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Moataz Basharat, a senior official who monitors Israeli settlement activities, said occupation forces stormed Hamsa Al-Fawqa village and have so far demolished and confiscated three houses. The demolition process is ongoing.

west bank village israel demolition houses
Hamsa Al-Fawqa in the Occupied West Bank
Housing units in the village were previously subjected to four demolitions, including as recently as last November.

The village is one of 38 Bedouin villages that are partially or completely located within a field that Israel declared a military firing zone.

Palestinian homes in the Jordan Valley are subjected to demolitions by Israeli authorities who claim that they were built without permits.

The area of the Palestinian Jordan Valley covers about 395,368 acres with about 13,000 Israeli settlers living across 38 illegal settlements. Meanwhile, around 65,000 Palestinians live in 34 communities.

Last year Israel announced that it would be annexing large swathes of the occupied Jordan Valley. This was later postponed to an unknown date.

Earlier today Israel demolished the Jordan Valley village of Al-Araqeeb for the 190th time since 2010. Bedouin in the village have vowed to continue rebuilding their homes.