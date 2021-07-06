Society's Child
184 die over Independence Day weekend as violent crime continues its rise
The Daily Caller
Mon, 05 Jul 2021 20:51 UTC
The data shows injuries and homicides caused by gun violence during a 72-hour period, from the evening of Friday, July 2 to the evening of Monday, July 5, according to Gun Violence Archive data.
In Chicago, 13 people were killed and 64 people were injured, data from the Gun Violence Archives shows. The most shooting attempts occurred in Chicago - 51 of the 490 incidents.
In Baltimore, three people died and six people were injured, while in New York, seven people died and 40 people were injured due to gun violence.
Cities across the country have been dealing with a spike in violent crime. Many cities have seen a sharp uptick in homicides, as well as an increase in the proportion of murders committed against black people.
Declining morale among police officers and a dramatic plummet in recruitment have left law enforcement agencies across the country under-staffed and unable to keep up with the rise in violence. Officers leaving the force most often cite anti-police sentiment and political turmoil as the reason for their resignations.
Bail reform that began in 2019 has led to an uptick in crime, according to National Fraternal Order of Police Vice President Joe Gamaldi.
"People are out on multiple felony bonds, shooting another person and getting out again. When there's no consequence with actions, you'll see an uptick in crime," Gamaldi previously told The Daily Caller.
