© Scott Olson/Getty

Gun violence over the Fourth of July weekend resulted in 184 people killed and 464 injured across the United States, according to data from Gun Violence Archive.In Baltimore, three people died and six people were injured, while in New York, seven people died and 40 people were injured due to gun violence.Bail reform that began in 2019 has led to an uptick in crime, according to National Fraternal Order of Police Vice President Joe Gamaldi."People are out on multiple felony bonds, shooting another person and getting out again. When there's no consequence with actions, you'll see an uptick in crime," Gamaldi previously told The Daily Caller.