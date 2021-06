© Reuters / Jeenah Moon



US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) thinks she has cracked the code on how to reduce violent crime in America: quit building jails. Social media users were left puzzling over her logic."If we want to reduce violent crime, if we want to reduce the number of people in our jails, the answer is to stop building more of them," Ocasio-Cortez said on Thursday at a press conference in New York.The suspect's recent arrests involved similarly random and violent attacks on strangers, as well as arson. Not to be outdone, a man busted last Friday for pushing a 65-year-old Asian woman down the stairs of a New York subway station had an even more stunning rap sheet, with 67 past arrests. The city has seen a 353% jump in hate crimes against people of Asian descent so far this year."That's right, if we had fewer jails, we'd have less crime because the existence of jails literally creates crime out of the ether," conservative radio host Dana Loesch tweeted.Ocasio-Cortez's anti-jail strategy is at odds with the views of New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, who pointed out that the repeat offender who pushed a woman down the stairs was let back out on the streets. "We cannot be chasing our tail , catch and release, catch and release," he said.Part of the problem, according to Shea and other law enforcement advocates, is that bail reforms enacted in New York last year make it tougher for judges to have suspects held in jail while awaiting trial."What's the common denominator - people that are arrested, multiple, multiple, multiple times and released," Shea said. "Mental illness is woven into this, potentially. We have to do better."