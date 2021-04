Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez faulted the rejection of "indigenous rights" and "racial justice" on Tuesday as causes of climate change.Ocasio-Cortez delivered the remarks during an announcement where she plans to reintroduce the Green New Deal and the Civilian Climate Corps. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is set to co-sponsor the bill that would transition the public housing system "as swiftly and seamlessly as possible" to zero-carbon communities that produce on-site renewable energy.The pair said the $172 billion proposal would be invested over a period of 10 years and would affect nearly 2 million people living in some 950,000 public housing homes. The sponsors claim that the legislation would reduce the cost of water bills among public housing residents by 30% and would slash energy bills by up to 70% per year. It also would create about 240,000 union jobs, according to Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez.House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy railed against the legislation and said the plan "would destroy our economy."McCarthy indicated that the GOP supports "innovation," investments in "clean energy infrastructure," and "conservation" to reverse the effects of climate change.