Podcaster receives police visit over alleged AOC threat — but there's more to the story
Fox News
Sun, 11 Apr 2021 23:44 UTC
The Twitter user, who goes by @queeralamode, is demanding answers from police and the congresswoman on why he was tracked down at home on Thursday. He said the experience left him "shaken up" and "feel[ing] very unsafe in my home right now."
A spokeswoman for Ocasio-Cortez said the congresswoman did not request the investigation.
"No, we did not report him," spokeswoman Lauren Hitt told Fox News on Friday. "We asked Capitol Police last night to look into what happened here and are awaiting additional information."
The Twitter user, @queeralamode, does not list a name on the profile but describes himself as a co-host of two podcasts. But the user posted a letter about the incident from his purported employer, Maffick LLC, that identified him as Ryan Wentz. (Twitter has labeled Maffick [and Naouai, ed.] as Russia state-affiliated media).
thegrayzone.com that also identified @queeralamode as Ryan Wentz, "an anti-war activist" and producer for the online program Soapbox.
The user did not immediately respond to a Twitter message from a Fox News reporter.
In his Twitter posts, the podcaster argued that a seemingly non-controversial tweet he made about Ocasio-Cortez's "incredibly underwhelming" response to a question on Palestine-Israel policy sparked the knock at his door from California Highway Patrol.
"I shouldn't be harassed by police for critiquing her politics," @queeralamode tweeted in response to the police encounter.
The California Highway Patrol told Fox News it often assists other law enforcement agencies, including the Capitol Police, when requested to help out in an investigation. They directed any questions to the Capitol Police, which is in charge of security for members of Congress.
The Capitol Police confirmed to Fox News that the Ocasio-Cortez did not flag any tweets from @queeralamode as threatening and police started this investigation as part of its regular effort to monitor threats.
"USCP investigates all threats that are reported by Congressional offices. The Department also monitors open and classified sources to identify and investigate threats," the Capitol Police said in a statement to Fox News. "This is standard operating procedure for the Department. As it pertains to this incident, the Congresswomen did not request that USCP initiate an investigation."
A Capitol police official further clarified that the podcaster came on their radar not for the tweet on Ocasio-Cortez's Israel policy or anything else that he wrote. Rather, the Californian was tagged in a tweet authored by another user that was deemed threatening.
"They were tagged in a tweet that was perceived as threatening that prompted us to look into this," the United States Capitol Police official told Fox News.
That tweet has since been taken down from Twitter.
"Obviously as you can imagine, anytime there's anything that could be a perceived threat, we're going to talk to everybody involved, whether they're directly involved or indirectly involved," the official said.
The Capitol Police force, reeling from two recent deaths of its officers amid Capitol attacks, have also been grappling with an increase in threats to lawmakers.
Capitol Police acting Chief Yogananda Pittman testified in March that threats to members of Congress have increased by 93.5% within the first two months of 2021, compared to the same time period last year.
Comment: Tara Reade, no stranger to harassment, weighs in:
[...]Journalist Glenn Greenwald comments:
Welcome to the American Police State.
Ryan is a cohost of Left Bitches, a podcast that examines the American political experience from a progressive point of view. He is also a social media content provider for Soapbox (which Twitter and Facebook have tagged as Russian state-controlled media for its affiliations with RT). I have a theory that there is a concentrated effort to stop international and alternative media outlets from being active in the US. This erasing of other outlets will be done under the guise that all other views are spreading "misinformation" that is a clear and present danger to the interest of the United States.
If Ryan Wentz is in trouble for his tame critique of AOC then it explains why some journalists refer to me as if I am public enemy number one. My revelations regarding Joe Biden's sexual misconduct were promptly swept under the corporate media rug but not without some character attacks on me for good measure. The result of the attacks on my credibility had a powerful negative domino effect.
Last summer, I was threatened with prison. After coming forward about Joe Biden, it was said I lied about my education. I did not. This led to a criminal investigation with sealed search warrants by the Monterey DA.
Later that month, a separate piece of information came my way. An attorney from Twitter contacted me.
He said that he had to file motions in court to even be allowed to tell me that my Twitter account was being subpoenaed by the Department of Justice on behalf of the FBI. I asked if my other social media and email accounts were subpoenaed, I received no answer about this except some companies do not need to notify the subscriber if the search warrants are sealed.
I called the FBI and asked about it. I was told I could not be given any further information as the case was sealed even if it involved me. My attorney called the DOJ and the Twitter attorney but no further information was given. There was a grand jury impaneled.
Was I the subject of this investigation or was I not? This remains a mystery, all cloaks and daggers.
When I read Ryan's tweet about being intimidated by law enforcement, I felt great empathy. In the course of his activism and work he is being sent a message to be silent.
In the course of my coming forward about my experiences working in the Senate for Joe Biden, I have also been sent a clear message to be silent. It never occurred to me that simply telling the truth would become a political act.
All this, as we criticize other nations about their human rights records. Meanwhile, those of us that speak out with any critique of the Democrats in power will have to wonder whether that next knock at our doors is the police state coming for us.
Other had things to say regarding AOC:
