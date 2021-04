© Reuters/Jonathan Ernst



"I hope and expect that the court will retain its authority. But that authority, like the rule of law, depends on trust, a trust that the court is guided by legal principle, not politics. Structural alteration motivated by the perception of political influence can only feed that perception, further eroding that trust."

An advocacy group linked to Democratic Party leadership is pressuring Justice Stephen Breyer to resign after he opposed the push to expand the US Supreme Court - so that his position can be urgently filled with a black woman.Breyer "has been a distinguished justice, but now is risking the Senate falling into Republican hands before Democrats can confirm Biden's nominee," the group tweeted.The call comes on the same day as the White House announcedtasked with producingas well as the current debate aboutand historical background of proposals to reform it.This has been widely interpreted as- another Democrat, to whom Joe Biden has recently been compared in many mainstream media outlets -There are currently three Supreme Court justices considered "liberal" - Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor - and six theoretical "conservatives," three of whom were appointed by former president Donald Trump.During a lecture to Harvard Law School on Tuesday, he was skeptical of the push to expand the highest court in the land:the group now suddenly pushing for Breyer's retirement, isn't just any organization.former press secretary for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign and John Kerry's 2004 presidential bid. Fallon was also an aide to Senator Chuck Schumer (D-New York), who now leads the Senate majority, and worked for the Department of Justice during the Obama administration.according to the watchdog Influence Watch