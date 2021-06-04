AOC abuela
After Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) revealed this week that her grandmother is living in a dilapidated home in Puerto Rico, which she blamed on former President Trump, scores of people began wondering why the well-off Congresswoman (who lied about growing up poor) allowed her abuela to live in squalor while she lives it up in DC.

Confronted with her own virtue-signaling, AOC spat out a word salad.


And so, to help AOC's neglected abuela, Daily Wire journalist Matt Walsh set up a GoFundMe page which has raised over $65,000 in a matter of hours, becoming GoFundMe's "Top Fundraiser" for the day.
Go Fund Me for AOC's abuela
GoFundMe must be sweating bullets right now.