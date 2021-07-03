© Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images



"We were in that war for 20 years ... I think they have the capacity to sustain the government."

"I'm not going to answer any more quick questions on Afghanistan. Look, it's the 4th of July. I'm concerned you guys are asking me questions I'll answer next week. But it's a holiday weekend. I'm going to celebrate it. There's great things happening."

US troops have left Bagram, the sprawling airbase north of Kabul that was the symbolic and operational heart of the American military operation in Afghanistan.With that hub handed over to Afghan security forces, it sets the scene for the final departure of American forces from the country only months before the 20th anniversary of the start of US operations to topple the Taliban, launched in response to the 9/11 attacks.There was a gap between the American troops leaving and their Afghan replacements arriving,"Unfortunately the Americans left without any coordination with Bagram district officials or the governor's office," the district administrator, Darwaish Raufi, told the Associated Press.The Pentagon said the outgoing US force commander, General Austin Miller, would be formally handing over his responsibilities to US Central Command chief General Kenneth McKenzie "effective later this month"US President Joe Biden denied reports that the US withdrawal would be completed in the next few days, but then ducked further questions at the White House, saying he wanted to celebrate the 4 July holiday weekend and would address the issue next week. The White House spokesperson, Jen Psaki, later said the withdrawal would be complete "by the end of August".However, only a minimal presence remains. Although the Pentagon has stopped giving up updates on forces levels,where they will provide security for the embassy and potentially for the international airport.Bagram, which lies about 40 miles (64km) north of the Afghan capital, Kabul, was the hub of US operations and is strategically vital to anyone who wants to hold it. It was captured at the start of that campaign and remained the key staging point for international hardware and personnel over the past two decades, offering a first glimpse of Afghanistan to everyone, from foot soldiers to presidents.an Afghan official said, but like the rest of the foreign drawdown, the transfer was managed largely without fanfare.Most of America's NATO allies have already taken their troops home, in a muted end to an international mission that began two decades ago as a show of committed solidarity with a still stunned and grieving America.UK soldiers are expected to leave within days, although special forces may keep a covert presence, documents leaked to the BBC suggested recently.securing the international airport, with some international military presence considered vital to foreign embassies staying open there.But with Bagram's runway and hangers handed over to Afghan troops, the Taliban are likely to start testing its defences, although defending such a strategic and propaganda prize will be a priority for the Afghan armed forces.Built by Soviet engineers in the 1950s, the airbase has been at the heart of two ill-fated foreign military campaigns, one launched by Moscow in 1979, and America's own "war on terror", dubbed the "forever war" because it seemed to have no endpoint.In 2001, the base was devastated by years of civil war; the two ends of its 3km-long runway held by opposing factions. But thewhere Afghans swept up on suspicion of Taliban or al-Qaida connections were tortured and in some cases killed. The murder of a taxi driver in detention there was the subject of an Oscar-winning documentary.many of whom saw no more of Afghanistan than the six square miles enclosed within its blast walls and razor wire fences, and the mountains surrounding them.Rockets sometimes landed inside its perimeter, and there were insider attacks by Afghan security forces, but the camp was deemed safe enough to host visiting VIPs, including celebrities on morale boosting tours and senior politicians.Camp commanders were so far removed from the threats facing soldiers at frontline posts, they had time to dream up a "Bagram Batman" campaign, dealing with petty military offences such as unauthorised use of cars, or misplacing weapons.The militants have been seizing swathes of territory across the country in recent months as foreign troops headed home, taking control of 50 out of nearly 400 districts since May.He said on Friday that despite the Bagram handover, theFew politicians want to highlight that a military project launched to destroy the Taliban is ending with the group resurgent across Afghanistan.saying on Friday it was "on track", despite warnings about the grave security threats. Some intelligence analysts have warned the government in Kabul could collapse within months.Asked about that possibility, Biden responded:In the face of further questioning from the press, the president responded:Biden told his Afghan counterpart, Ashraf Ghani, on a visit to Washington last month thatPeace talks between the government and the Taliban, meant to be kickstarted by the US withdrawal, have largely stalled as militants try to consolidate their position on the ground.