Yara Hawari is the Palestine Policy Fellow of Al-Shabaka, the Palestinian Policy Network.

Last month acalling for sanctions against the Israeli regime, blocking all trade, especially the export of arms. The petition receivedThe response from the British Government was clear: it statedthe issue of sanctions against Israel was also brought up inWhile the amendment did not pass, the topic of sanctions was brought front and centre.The momentum for both the petition and the amendment came from theincluding the most recent Israeli regime bombardment of Gaza in which more than 256 Palestinians were killed including 66 children.Yet, the call for sanctioning Israel has long been a focal point of the Palestinian struggle. Indeed, it is a core pillar of the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement - launched in 2005 which calls on people toThese can include banning business with illegal Israeli settlements, ending free-trade agreements, curbing military trade, and suspending Israel's membership in international forums such as United Nations agencies, sports federations, international cultural organisations, and others.as a way to deter aggression and war. Since then, they have been enshrined under the international legal regimefor third countries to punish those who violate international law.For example, sanctions including an arms embargo were used against South Africa's apartheid regime to help end its racist rule over the country. More recently, in 2014, the European Union adopted sanctions against Russia following its illegal annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula.For example, the United States imposed an embargo on all trade with Cuba in 1962, three years after the Cuban Revolution deposed a pro-US government. It has had a devastating effect on the Cuban economy and people as a whole.Although sanctions continue to be misused, many still consider them a legitimate tool to counter violations of international law.As Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, recently told the UN Security Council:By Borrell's logic,to hold it accountable for its many violations of international law. Yet the Israeli regime, which has been described as an apartheid one by human rights organisations andhas faced no such sanctions.Indeed, it is rather remarkable that even though all Israeli governments to date have been violating Palestinian rights, Western countries which are otherwise quick to sanction those who breach international legal norms have not done so with Israel. Not only that, but the Israeli regime continues to enjoy full diplomatic and trade relations with most of the international community.Clearly, the Israeli regime is not the pariah state it should be. Even the mere suggestion of sanctioning the Israeli regime evokes cries of exceptionalism and bias towards it. Yet sanctions, as outlined in international law, are a legitimate response to Israel's continuous acts undermining international law.