Zuckerberg
© Unknown
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
As we talked about earlier here on Human Events, the House and Senate are working to pass a bill called For the People Act. The bill has nothing to do with the people, however, and everything to do with giving big government more power. With career politicians Pelosi and Schumer running the show, you would think there would be more interest in the efforts to find out about election interference. Such is the case for 14 Republican House Members who have taken it upon themselves to get the answers we need regarding Mark Zuckerberg's involvement.

In last year's tumultuous election, all eyes were on the Democrats as they ranted and raved daily about inequities. How it was unfair to ask for voter ID to elect someone to run our entire country, but ok to ask for ID to enter the Capitol, buy alcohol or cigarettes or board a plane. Perhaps it's time to rethink our priorities. But, putting that aside, certain companies, such as FaceBook put millions of dollars into making sure everyone could cast a vote. Of course, the pandemic added an additional layer of necessity, as many would need to find another way to have their vote counted. Cue the Center for Tech and Civic Life, CTCL, who claim its mission is to:
text insert
© CTCL
The only problem is that Mark Zuckerberg, and his wife Priscilla Chan, who gave $350 million dollars to CTCL, only helped one side of the aisle. Additionally, the parameters around donation allocation and engagement with the public to ensure voting looked a lot more like a GOTV operation. GOTV, or Get Out the Vote, is a Democrat-led effort that pushes voters strictly along party lines. Since CTCL is a 501c3, and its donations were meant to ensure voter access, regardless of party affiliation, it begs the question, where did all the money go?

These 14 members are now taking the organization's CEO, Tiana Epps-Johnson, to task to get answers, and have issued a letter to inquire about the 990s for her non-profit. Daily Caller, who first reported the letter from these members of Congress, here:

During the 2020 election cycle, the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) distributed over $350 million to nearly 2,500 election officials in 48 states and the District of Columbia. Unfortunately, now more than seven months past election day, the American people have yet to receive a full accounting of exactly how this enormous sum of money was distributed. As such, we write to urge that you immediately publish CTCL's financial 990s for public review, as is your legal obligation as a registered 501(c)(3).

Designated as "COVID-19 response grants," the hundreds of millions in CTCL grant money were marketed as funds available to election officials to "safely serve every voter" during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the current data available shows that less than one percent of funds were spent on personal protective equipment. If true, the American public deserves to know how the other 99 percent of these grants were spent.

One of the most telling aspects of the spending was that 92% of the funds went to Democrat districts and counties. If the money was to be spent to help ensure access to voting, wouldn't there be an even distribution?

House Republicans eagerly await a reply from CTCL, and also House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's signature on the letter. She is after all concerned about the people, right?