© REUTERS/Jeenah Moon



A six-foot-tall sculpture of George Floyd's head has been unveiled in Brooklyn, New York City, both drawing praise and raising eyebrows. The statue was inaugurated by Floyd's brother on the occasion of Juneteenth.The larger-than-life art piece by sculptor Chris Carnabuci was installed at Brooklyn's Flatbush Junction on Saturday. The unveiling ceremony was headlined by Terrence Floyd, who called the police killing of his brother a "sacrifice" to the cause of racial justice.New York Council Member Farah Louis described Floyd's legacy as "truly monumental," insisting that it was not "just a figure of speech." Louis argued that Floyd's death became a springboard for America to reckon with its legacy of "systemic racism and police brutality."Some were baffled by the choice of location for the statue, pointing out that Floyd had died in Minneapolis, Minnesota, not Brooklyn.Others even took issue with the design of the artwork, expressing bewilderment at the fact that the sculpture commemorating Floyd, a black man, appeared to look white.Another commenter argued that it was "sickening" to see people "making him [Floyd] a mascot & gaining careers of his death." "That man [Floyd] ain't sign up for none of this," he noted. The unveiling of the Brooklyn statue comes a day after a 700-pound bronze statue honouring Floyd was presented to the public in the city of Newark, New Jersey.