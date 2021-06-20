george floyd mural
© getty
Charges have been dismissed against a trucker who drove into a crowd of protesters in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd last year.

In an online court session on Friday, Bogdan Vechirko entered into a "continuance without prosecution" agreement with prosecutors, according to the Star Tribune.

Under the agreement, he has to remain law-abiding for the next year and pay restitution.

The incident occurred during a protest that took place about a week after Floyd's death.

Video went viral on social media of Vechirko driving a semitrailer through a crowd of protesters on an Interstate 35 bridge in Minneapolis. The truck drove down the road until it abruptly stopped as demonstrators tried to get out of the way.

After the truck stopped, protesters were seen gathering around truck, and some appeared to hit the outside of it. Some demonstrators reportedly dragged Vechirko out of his truck.

Vechirko was charged in October with making threats of violence and criminal vehicular operation. The first charge is a felony, while the second was a gross misdemeanor.

At the time, authorities said that Vechirko sought to "scare" protesters out of his way and that when he saw them, he had enough time to stop before his truck reached them.

But Vechirko said that he didn't intend to drive into the demonstrators.

Floyd's death at the hands of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin sparked waves of protests in Minnesota and across the country last year. Chauvin was convicted of murder in the incident, and is set to be sentenced this month.