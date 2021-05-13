© REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Top leaders in the Texas county where George Floyd grew up supported a resolution Tuesday calling for him to be posthumously pardoned for a 2004 drug arrest by a former Houston police officer now facing murder charges in a separate case.The five members of Harris County Commissioners Court unanimously approved the resolution in support of the pardon request, which was submitted last month to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. The board still must decide whether to recommend a pardon, and Gov. Greg Abbott will have the final say.The May 2020 killing of Floyd, who was Black, by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, prompted worldwide protests against racial injustice. Chauvin was convicted last month of murder and manslaughter for Floyd's killing and also faces federal civil rights charges.Allison Mathis, an attorney with the Harris County Public Defender's Office who filed the pardon request, told commissioners this is "not a political issue.""No matter how you feel about Mr. Floyd, about his life or his death, Mr. Floyd does not deserve to have this stain and take a wrongful conviction on his record," Mathis said.Several of Floyd's family members and friends as well as community leaders also spoke during Tuesday's meeting in support of the resolution."This was a wrongful conviction," said Jack Cagle, one of the two Republican county commissioners who voted in support of the resolution and who is a former judge.Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg has also submitted a letter to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles supporting the pardon request.A spokesperson for the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles didn't immediately return a call Tuesday.Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70