© EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images

George Floyd's girlfriend gave a glimpse into her deceased partner's history of drug abuse and struggles with addiction in court on Thursday.Courteney Ross testified about how she met Floyd, their life together, and their shared struggle with addiction and drug abuse. Her testimony comes as former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin stands trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.Chauvin's defense team has argued that drugs played a crucial role in Floyd's death."Both Floyd and I, our story is a classic story is of how we both get addicted to opioids," she testified, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune . "We got addicted and tried really hard to break that addiction many times."She learned later that Floyd had overdosed that night, and that was why he needed to be hospitalized. She did not know on what Floyd had overdosed.Earlier, while talking to the FBI, Ross had said that those pills she and Floyd got had left her feeling like she was going to die.Chauvin was one of four arresting officers who detained Floyd in May after receiving a report of a man passing fake money at a convenience store. While detaining Floyd, Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.Chauvin's attorneys argue that Floyd's drug use was a crucial factor in his death. The Hennepin County medical examiner reported after Floyd's autopsy that the deceased had potentially lethal levels of drugs in his system.