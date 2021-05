© Elijah Nouvelage / AFP



'I can't breathe'

'No justice, no peace'

'Defund the police'

'Black Lives Matter'

One year ago, a man named George Floyd used a counterfeit $20 bill at a corner store. A group of officers, including one Derek Chauvin, were called to the scene to make an arrest.What followed next would lead to international news coverage and would shape the discussion surrounding policing not just in America, but across the entire world.Like many people, I first came across the video of Floyd being pinned to the ground by Chauvin on social media. I had no idea what the context was, and at the time, it seemed like no one did. But regardless, what was caught on video seemed so clear-cut, so obviously indefensible, that it didn't matter.Outrage grew as millions saw Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck while the latter pleaded, "I can't breathe," before becoming unresponsive.Even before 2020, BLM was notorious for causing property damage. And after Floyd's case received heavy media coverage and dominated the national discourse, last year's summer saw an unprecedented number of major cities across the country set ablaze, and businesses looted or outright destroyed.Political utility aside, this increase in riots and looting as a new form of "protest" has undoubtedly been the largest impact of Floyd's death for the average urban American, and has sparked a large partisan divide. Traditionally, the American right has painted itself as the side that's "tough on crime," in contrast to the progressive skepticism toward law enforcement practices and harsh criminal sentencing.In terms of policy, the past year of backlash against Chauvin's actions has also seen an exponential growth of critics who believe the police are so racially biased that simply advocating for "better cops" or "better training" is not enough. Instead, it's asserted that defunding the police is the only way to ensure the safety of black and brown citizens.The cynicism toward police forces has always existed among the radical left, however, after footage of Floyd on the pavement went viral, anti-police sentiment reached new levels, and calls to defund the police became mainstream; even elected officials like Representatives Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) have all voiced various levels of support for defunding the police and abolishing the current criminal justice system.One year on, the reaction to the death of Floyd serves as somewhat of a political litmus test, similar to the Black Lives Movement itself. Whether Floyd's death was responsible for creating civil disorder or merely exposed it depends heavily on who you ask. And with other victims of police shootings such as Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo continuing to polarize the political discourse, it's likely that America will remain divided in its support for BLM.Lauren Chen is a political and social commentator. She began as a YouTuber, and has since gained millions of views on the platform and hundreds of thousands of followers. She has also appeared on Fox News, BlazeTV, RT, OANN, Newsmax, The Daily Wire, Rebel Media, PragerU and The Rubin Report. Follow her on Twitter @thelaurenchen