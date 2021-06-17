© Steve Parsons/PA



Oxford University trial reports cocktail of manmade antibodies reduces fatalities by a fifth.A new drug has been found to cut Covid deaths by a fifth among the sickest patients in hospital and may change official practice so that every patient with coronavirus will have an antibody test before they are admitted."It's really important," said the joint chief investigator of Recovery, Prof Sir Martin Landray.Regeneron's drug is a cocktail of two lab-made monoclonal antibodies, casirivimab and imdevimab, that bind to two different sites on the coronavirus spike protein, blocking the virus from getting into cells. There have been small US trials that showed some efficacy in people given it early, to prevent them getting sick enough for hospital.The scientists said a test for antibody status may now become the norm when people are admitted to hospital with severe Covid-19. The drug adds to the armoury against the disease - the same team discovered that the cheap steroid dexamethasone and the arthritis drug tocilizumab also save lives.They had been trying to put a different monoclonal antibody into the international arm of the Recovery trial for several months. "This is a drug that's been licensed for 20 years. We can't access it overseas because it's unaffordable. And it's not made in those countries and it's not marketed," he said.He hoped the results of the trial would put some urgency into changing this. "There really must be initiatives to make these drugs accessible ... you have to scale up manufacturing, and they have to be affordable," he said.