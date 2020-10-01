© Flickr

1. The Case

2. Reluctance to condemn Fauci

Health bureaucrats have 'violated the very first principle of the Hippocratic oath' which is to 'do no harm.' ... and they must lift their bans. Otherwise they are engaged in crimes against humanity, and they should be taken to the criminal court in The Hague.

3. The Evidence

4. Problems with Fauci's Positions

"Why should anyone facing a pandemic wish to discredit potentially lifesaving medications?" The answer: The billions of dollars to be made from selling medications and vaccines.

5. Indictment justified

6. Indictment specifics

7. Solution