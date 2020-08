Trump has hailed polarizing drug as possible COVID treatment.Yale epidemiology professor Dr. Harvey Risch and CNN host John Berman bickered over hydroxychloroquine on Monday during a heated discussion about the polarizing drug, which the president has hailed as a possible treatment for COVID-19."None of those studies that you just cited are random placebo-controlled trials, what Dr. Fauci refers to as the gold standard," Berman said, as the CNN on-screen chyron stated "Growing body of evidence shows hydroxychloroquine is ineffective."Berman then accused Risch of being inconsistent compared to the op-ed, but the Yale epidemiologist disagreed and the interview grew contentious."You're misstating what I said, I said it had to be in high-risk people," Risch said. "As I've said, you have to treat the right people. You have to study the right people. Those studies did not study the right people, period. That's the bottom line."Berman insisted the studies have included a wide range of participants.CNN's on-screen graphic, which has grown notoriously snarky, sided with Berman, who continued to disagree with Risch.The two continued to argue over the importance of randomized controlled trials, with the CNN host dismissing Risch."Randomized, placebo-controlled trials, which Dr. Fauci does refer to as the gold standard, are so useful and I know you know that," Berman said at one point."Don't speak for me," Risch said as Berman spoke over him.Grabien Media founder Tom Elliot mocked Berman following the interview."What CNN's @JohnBerman 's doing now w/ a Yale prof who's written on hydroxychloroquine's benefits for Covid is not reporting, nor journalism. He's just venting," Elliot tweeted.