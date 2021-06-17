Puppet Masters
'Sausage wars': UK PM warns EU it will unilaterally change Brexit terms unless transition extension granted over N. Ireland
International Business Times
Thu, 17 Jun 2021 08:51 UTC
His comments, the latest salvo in a sausage-centred spat between London and Brussels, came as his government confirmed it has asked the EU to extend a grace period for some rules in the British province.
Britain wants the bloc to delay an end-of-month deadline to implement a new trading regime around chilled meats, which could see imports to Northern Ireland of products like sausages banned.
London and the European Union agreed a special "protocol" to govern post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland as part of their divorce deal.
Since the start of 2021, the territory has remained effectively inside the EU customs union and single market for goods.
The scheme prevents a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, a former flashpoint in decades-long sectarian conflict known as "The Troubles" which largely ended in 1998.
However, the protocol is deeply unpopular within the pro-UK unionist community, who argue it creates a de-facto border with mainland Britain.
Lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) are pushing Johnson to scrap the scheme entirely, rather than tweak its terms and timings.
Asked by DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson if he would commit to fully restoring Northern Ireland's place within the UK internal market, Johnson replied he could give "assurances" on the issue.
"Unless we see progress on the implementation of the protocol, which I think is currently totally disproportionate, then we will have to take necessary steps to do exactly what he says," the British premier told parliament.
Britain has been negotiating with Brussels to try to change the way the protocol is being implemented.
Hours earlier, Brexit minister David Frost told a parliamentary scrutiny committee a delay to the start of chilled meat checks would "provide a bit of a breathing space for the current discussions to... try and find solutions."
But he added that "we're not having much progress".
Any unilateral moves would be seen by Brussels as unravelling the post-Brexit accords negotiated in painstaking detail since the 2016 referendum.
The so-called "sausage war" overshadowed the G7 summit in England last weekend.
British prime minister Boris Johnson and EU leaders duelled over the subject as it spiralled into a faceoff about UK sovereignty over Northern Ireland.
Tensions are high in the territory -- home to 1.9 million -- which is still markedly divided between pro-Ireland nationalists and pro-UK unionists.
In April unionist anger over the protocol fuelled more than a week of rioting which saw 88 police injured.
There are fears that unrest will reignite in July -- a traditional time of disruption in Northern Ireland -- if discontent over the protocol is not settled.
Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney said the protocol "is a technical trading arrangement to manage the disruption of Brexit".
Expressing frustration on Twitter he said "it's not about constitutional matters."
Comment: RT reports:
UK minister blames 'purist' EU for 'little progress' being made in post-Brexit trade talksSee also:
Speaking before a parliamentary committee on Wednesday, Lord Frost warned that "little progress" has been made between the UK and EU during post-Brexit trade negotiations, as he addressed concerns about the impact of the Northern Ireland protocol.
"It does seem to us...a very purist point for the EU to insist upon," Lord Frost said addressing the ongoing row between the two sides over extending the border checks grace period.
While a grace period was first introduced to ease the UK's transition out of the EU, Britain has called on Brussels to extend it, something that politicians within the bloc have so far refused to do. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has threatened to suspend the Northern Ireland protocol if the EU does not agree to an extension of the grace period.
While the EU has not responded to the UK minister's recent remarks, French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the trade dispute at the G7, declaring that "inconsistencies from the British side shouldn't be blamed on the EU."
The protocol was negotiated as part of the UK's initial Brexit deal, implementing a measure to ensure that a hard border would not need to be created between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Under the current terms of the agreement, goods do not need to be checked when crossing between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland but must face inspections when travelling from the EU to Ireland or Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.
Earlier this year, violence broke out in Belfast, with individuals claiming that it was sparked by the impact of post-Brexit changes. Due to the disruption that the new system has caused to businesses, politicians in Northern Ireland and the UK have called on the EU to address concerns in order to protect peace in the region and maintain the Good Friday Agreement.
- EU parliament shelves vote on Brexit after UK 'violates' agreement, will go to court over UK's 'unilateral action' on Northern Ireland Protocol
- Bojo's plan to break with Northern Ireland using Brexit as his excuse
- Still Confused About Brexit? It's Actually Pretty Simple...
It appears to me that they will keep coming back with these pathetic squabbles to prolong the process. They obviously have to prolong this so they can buy enough time to just say, "we can't come up with a agreement" and tear up the previous one. By that time they'll do a Sturgeon (with her continuous squawking about another Scots independence vote) and say "let's put it back to the public". By this time the UK population will be drastically reduced and so they can also add "This is another reason for a re-vote". TPTB will not allow the same outcome as before (think dominion) and make sure they get the results they want.
This isn't about Brexit, it's about delaying wherever possible and continued obfuscation.