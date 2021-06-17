© Matt Cardy/Getty Images



Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Wednesday he will take "necessary steps" to unilaterally alter Britain's post-Brexit trade terms unless the EU changes the way it is implementing them in Northern Ireland.His comments, the latest salvo in a sausage-centred spat between London and Brussels, came as his government confirmed it has asked the EU to extend a grace period for some rules in the British province.London and the European Unionas part of their divorce deal.in decades-long sectarian conflict known as "The Troubles" which largely ended in 1998.Asked by DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson if he would commit to fully restoring Northern Ireland's place within the UK internal market, Johnson replied he could give "assurances" on the issue."Unless we see progress on the implementation of the protocol, which I think is currently totally disproportionate, then we will have to take necessary steps to do exactly what he says," the British premier told parliament.Britain has been negotiating with Brussels to try to change the way the protocol is being implemented.Hours earlier, Brexit minister David Frost told a parliamentary scrutiny committee a delay to the start of chilled meat checks would "provide a bit of a breathing space for the current discussions to... try and find solutions."But he added thatThe so-called "sausage war" overshadowed the G7 summit in England last weekend.British prime minister Boris Johnson and EU leaders duelled over the subject as it spiralled into a faceoff about UK sovereignty over Northern Ireland.Tensions are high in the territory -- home to 1.9 million -- which is still markedly divided between pro-Ireland nationalists and pro-UK unionists.There are fears that unrest will reignite in July -- a traditional time of disruption in Northern Ireland -- if discontent over the protocol is not settled.Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney said the protocol "is a technical trading arrangement to manage the disruption of Brexit".Expressing frustration on Twitter he said "it's not about constitutional matters."