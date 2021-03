© John Sibley/Reuters



The EU has shelved plans to approve Boris Johnson's Brexit deal after Brussels accused the UK of violating the agreement.Leaders of the legislature's political groups, but instead agreed to hold off after the latest move by the UK.On Wednesday, Boris Johnson's government said it would unilaterally change parts of the agreement to better suit UK businesses in Northern Ireland."The conference of presidents this morning decided not to agree a date to ratify the TCA [Trade and Cooperation Agreement], pending developments yesterday," one EU source told The Independent."The European parliament leaders want to see where this is going."Following the meeting, senior German socialist MEP Bernd Lange tweeted: "Still valid:Boris Johnson's official spokesperson said he was not aware of the Conference of Presidents' decision, but added: "We want the EU to ratify the TCA as soon as possible."We have made clear we will allow for extension to the end of April, but we expect the EU to ratify the deal by that deadline."The European Commission, the bloc's executive, on Wednesday eveningMaros Sefcovic, vice president of the commission, said that would be a "violation" of the protocol agreed with the UK.He also warnedIn a statement the commission said Mr Sefcovic would inform Lord Frost, the minister who helped negotiate the Brexit deal, that it would "respond to these developments in accordance with the legal means established by the withdrawal agreement and the Trade and Cooperation Agreement."It added that the EU had "strong concerns over the UK's unilateral action, as this amounts to a violation of the relevant substantive provisions of the protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland and the good faith obligation under the withdrawal agreement.", thereby undermining ... the mutual trust necessary for solution-oriented cooperation."Mr Johnson's spokesperson insisted that UK officials had notified the European Commission and the Irish Government of their move earlier this week, though he was unable to give a precise date or time.said the spokesman."That's why following official-level notification to the Commission earlier this week, we have set out the temporary technical steps, which largely continue measures already in place, to provide more time for supermarkets and parcel operators to adapt and to implement the new requirements in the protocol."These are sensible and necessary practical steps to address some of the issues being faced. We continue to want to work through the Joint Committee to address the issues raised in Mr Gove's letter of a few weeks back."Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney said on Thursday that the latest episode showed the UK was a negotiating partner the EU "simply can't trust", adding:- breaking their own commitments again." Mr Johnson's spokesperson rejected the characterisation.Louise Haigh, Labour's shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland, urged Boris Johnson take "personal responsibility for finding lasting solutions that lower tension and make the protocol work".she said."He should show leadership and hold urgent talks with all parties to the protocol, and Northern Ireland's political parties, to ensure the voice of all communities is being heard loud and clear."The Belfast/Good Friday Agreement is the basis on which communities have lived in peace for two decades. It has endured because cooperation is the only way - that must be the focus."