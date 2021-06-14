Southwest States in Severe Drought

California Agriculture is Vital

California Crisis Manmade: Where has the water gone?

What his Administration is not saying is that the State Water Board and relevant state water authorities have been deliberately letting water flow into the Pacific Ocean.

It was a cover for manufacturing the present water crisis and specifically attacking farming, as incredible as it may seem.

Target Agriculture

