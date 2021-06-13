austin shooting
The Austin American-Statesman, a liberal-leaning news outlet in Texas, published an article on the mass shooting that happened early Saturday morning, but refused to print the police's description of the at-large black male suspect.

At least 14 victims were left injured. One suspect, described by local law enforcement as a slim black male with dreadlocks, escaped the scene.

"The Austin American-Statesman is not including the [police's] description as it is too vague at this time to be useful in identifying the shooter and such publication could be harmful in perpetuating stereotypes," the editor's note reads at the bottom of the article, adding that reporting will be updated if more detailed information is released to the public and the press.


The shocking mass shooting incident, one of unfortunately many in recent history, occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning right on Austin's storied Sixth Street in the 400 block, which is the heart of its entertainment district.

As of this writing, two of the 14 people wounded are still in critical condition, and all of them were sent to hospital, with injuries ranging from moderate to critical.

"This does appear to be an isolated incident between two parties," Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said. Austin police have arrested one man in connection with the overnight shooting, USA Today reported. The arrest was made by the local police department and the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.