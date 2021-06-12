Wang, addressing the U.N.-backed Conference on Disarmament from Beijing, said that fresh reductions by the two powers would help spur multilateral nuclear disarmament, and he also took a thinly-veiled swipe at the United States.
"China opposes the development and deployment of regional and global missile defence systems by a certain country that undermine strategic stability, and China opposes the deployment of land-based intermediate-range ballistic missiles by the same country in the neighbourhood of other countries," Wang said.
The Biden administration has said the United States intends to compete with China's growing influence and military strength in the Asia-Pacific. China is also a nuclear power but its arsenal is much smaller.
Comment: China's influence is due to the development of its economy and its cooperative relations abroad, under the current regime the US is incapable of competing with either.
U.S. disarmament ambassador Robert Wood took the floor at the Geneva forum to urge China to engage in bilateral talks on risk reduction and strategic stability, in line with previous statements.
"To date, China has rebuffed U.S. efforts to initiate bilateral talks on risk reduction and strategic stability," Wood said.
Wang said "unilateral bullying acts of the United States" were the root cause of the Iranian nuclear issue.
Comment: China's FM has been pulling no punches: US has 'lost its mind, morals and credibility' - China's foreign minister tells Russia's Lavrov, and he agrees
In 2018, then-President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from world powers' 2015 accord with Iran designed to deny it the ability to build nuclear weapons, then reimposed harsh U.S. sanctions on Tehran.
"To return to the deal, lifting sanctions on Iran first is the natural thing to do," Wang said.
As talks between Iran and the United States in Vienna to revive the 2015 deal were in a "final sprint", parties to the accord must redouble diplomatic efforts to "bring the JCPOA back on track", Wang said, using the agreement's official acronym.
Comment: See also: The United States rejoining the Iran nuclear deal is a good thing, right? Well, not necessarily