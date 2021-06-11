In May DePerno broke the news that the Antrim County tabulator machines can be reopened after the election. The machines can then run more ballots through the tabulator, print off a new tabulator tape with new ballots, and then backdate that tape to November 3rd.
On Tuesday Matt DePerno dropped another bomb that he says should disqualify the 2020 Antrim County election.
According to DePerno the Dominion Voting Machines were accessed from the outside and remotely logged into after the election.
DePerno contends this should decertify the county's election results.
And Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson should resign or be removed from office after alleging remote access was not possible with the Michigan machines.
Via Attorney Matthew DePerno on Twitter:
1. We have been lied to.
The Antrim County election management system (EMS) was REMOTELY and successfully logged into anonymously on 11/05/2020 at 5:55 PM and again on 11/17/2020 at 5:16 PM.
Yes, that is correct... REMOTELY
2. Those dates are significant because they correspond directly to the dates the county and SOS were trying to correct the intentional computer problems that subverted the election.
These logons appear to have escalated privileges at the time of logon.
Again . . . REMOTELY
3. But we were told there was no internet connection.
In an accredited system, an anonymous user should not be authorized by the accreditation authority, but would instead be required to enter a specific user name and password to utilize the system.
4. We were told there was no internet connection. We were told there was no remote access. We were told this was human error. All lies.
This is fraud. This decertifies the Antrim County election.
SOS Benson should resign or be impeached.
Matthew DePerno posted these updates this morning:
Cann Con released a video on Wednesday morning explaining these latest developments in Michigan.
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.
Comment: This is further proof that confirms the Dominion voting system was rigged so that PTB puppet Joe Biden will win the elections. It was not a computer glitch or human error. It was done on purpose.
Last year after the elections, Attorney Matthew Deperno released findings from their forensic examination on 16 Dominion Voting machines in Antrim County, MI where thousands of votes flipped from President Trump to Joe Biden on November 3, 2020.
See also: