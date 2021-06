1. We have been lied to.



The Antrim County election management system (EMS) was REMOTELY and successfully logged into anonymously on 11/05/2020 at 5:55 PM and again on 11/17/2020 at 5:16 PM.



Yes, that is correct... REMOTELY



2. Those dates are significant because they correspond directly to the dates the county and SOS were trying to correct the intentional computer problems that subverted the election.



These logons appear to have escalated privileges at the time of logon.



Again . . . REMOTELY



3. But we were told there was no internet connection.



In an accredited system, an anonymous user should not be authorized by the accreditation authority, but would instead be required to enter a specific user name and password to utilize the system.



4. We were told there was no internet connection. We were told there was no remote access. We were told this was human error. All lies.



This is fraud. This decertifies the Antrim County election.



SOS Benson should resign or be impeached.

Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

