Michigan constitutional attorney Matthew DePerno released his much anticipated Michigan Elections Forensics Report on Friday.On election night, Antrim County, a traditionally "red" county flipped overwhelmingly to "blue." The flip raised major flags. The reported results featured a 3,260 vote margin for Joe Biden out of a total of 16,047 votes cast. The wide victory didn't make sense to most political observers.Following the oddity, the Antrim County Board of Canvassers conducted a series of recounts. Strangely enough, each recount produced different results.The first recount on November 5, showed Donald Trump defeated Joe Biden by 2,494 votes out of a new total of 18,059 votes cast. The second recount conducted on November 21, indicated that Donald Trump defeated Joe Biden by 3,788 votes out of a new total of 16,044 votes cast.Finally, on December 17, a hand recount (initially portrayed as an audit) was conducted that revealed that President Trump defeated Joe Biden by 3,800 votes out of a new total of 15,962 votes cast.The state of Michigan later attributed the tabulation error to the outdated software on the voting machines. According to state officials , the clerk's staff in Antrim County did not update the media drives for all of the tabulators in the county, so some tabulators did not communicate properly with the county's central election management system software.But attorney Matt DePerno wasn't convinced by the state's explanation. On behalf of an Antrim County resident, DePerno filed a lawsuit in November of 2020. The state later intervened in the case, which opened the door to "discovery" regarding the Secretary of State's role in the Antrim County election.DePerno commissioned an audit of the Antrim county results after being authorized by a state judge. The audit was criticized for lacking what opponents said was the necessary rigor to be considered reliable. Nevertheless, the lawsuit persisted and DePerno issued subpoenas to several county clerks in Antrim, Barry, Charlevoix, Grand Traverse, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties.Yesterday, DePerno's released his latest expert report to the court. The court filing includes a voter analysis from Douglas G. Frank . Frank holds a PhD. in "Surface Analytical Chemistry."Frank alleges the same pattern is seen not just in Michigan,He asserts that ballots were harvested at the precinct level, regulated at the county level, and determined at the state level.