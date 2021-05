© Getty Images

A Michigan judge on Tuesday rejected one of the final challenges to the 2020 presidential election, batting down a case that former President Trump and his allies had touted in their efforts to overturn the race's results.Michigan Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer dismissed a case brought by a voter in in rural Antrim County who said that fraud had taken place in the November contest, ruling that an audit conducted by the Michigan secretary of state's office satisfied a state law that provide's avenues for voters to request such counts."I am saying that, as pled, the plaintiff's request for an audit is not available."Trump cited the case in a statement last week as "the major Michigan Election Fraud case," and Republicans for months cited the narrow margins of Michigan's results in November in their arguments that the tallies warranted further examination.