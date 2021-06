A leading advisor for the World Health Organisation said Monday that China is still engaged in a "massive cover up" of the coronavirus pandemic, calling for a "full investigation" to be conducted by the US government and it's international allies.Metzl, a former State Department official and Senate Foreign Relations Committee staffer, added that "The more that China stonewalls, the more suspicious that it looks."Watch:Daszak, the scientist at the centre of the gain of function funding controversy, used his influence to have The Lancet journal publish a letter, signed by 27 other scientists, labelling the lab leak possibility as a dangerous conspiracy theory before any robust scientific investigation had occurred.Calling for a robust investigation into the origins of the outbreak and its aftermath, Metzl explained "There's a reason why after a plane crashes, we do everything possible to understand what happened.""If we don't learn those lessons, there are other planes that are in the air. For all we know, the next pandemic is just around the corner and if we don't understand and fix our biggest problems, we're going to be at unnecessary risk. We have to get to the bottom of this, which means asking that tough questions and following the data wherever it leads," Metzl emphasised.Indeed, reports indicate that China is planning on opening scores of bio-labs just like the Wuhan Institute of Virology, over the next five years.The report adds that Yuan warned "Due to the limited resources, some BSL-3 laboratories run on extremely minimal operational costs or in some cases none at all."Former FDA head Scott Gottlieb has also urged that "These kinds of lab leaks happen all the time."Former head of British intelligence agency MI6, Sir Richard Dearlove, has warned that it may be too late now to hold the communist state accountable because it will have probably destroyed all that evidence. Dearlove is on record with his form belief that the pandemic was caused by a lab leak and then covered up.As both Senator Rand Paul and former CIA director and secretary of state Mike Pompeo also warned recently , the Wuhan Institute of Virology is still up and running, and there is evidence pointing to its involvement with the Chinese military in bioweapons research.