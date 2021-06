© AP



Anthony Fauci is calling on China to release medical records of researchers at a laboratory in Wuhan, China, that reportedly became sick with COVID-19-like symptoms prior to the pandemic.In an interview with the Financial Times published Friday , Fauci said the records could help resolve the debate over the origins of the virus, particularly if it was the result of a laboratory leak."I would like to see the medical records of the three people who are reported to have got sick in 2019," Fauci told the news outlet. "Did they really get sick, and if so, what did they get sick with?"The theory that COVID-19 may have leaked from a lab has gained new attention in recent weeks. The Wall Street Journal reported last month that several scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology became sick with flu-like symptoms in November 2019, before the pandemic spread. President Biden has directed the intelligence community to "redouble their efforts" to come up with a conclusion on the virus's origins.