kevin mccarthy
House GOP leader's demand comes after email release created new credibility issues for top doc.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy declared Saturday he has lost confidence in infectious disease chief Anthony Fauci and believes he should be replaced, becoming the highest ranking official to call for the top doctor's ouster.

"The American people don't have trust in Dr. Fauci," McCarthy said during an interview on the Breitbart News Saturday radio show. "Let's find a person we can trust. Take politics aside, I mean we're talking about American lives here."

Pressed whether Fauci should be removed, McCarthy answered: "Yes, because you do not have the trust in him."

McCarthy join a growing number of Republicans seeking Fauci's removal.

For instance, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., wrote Saturday an op-ed titled "If Biden believes in science, he must fire Fauci."