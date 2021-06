Book will allegedly offer "universal advice to live by."White House coronavirus adviser and long-time U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci's upcoming book has been scrubbed from and altered on online listings, amid criticism that he is profiting from the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.The book, "Expect the Unexpected," was earlier pegged for a November release, according to its Amazon listing The book appeared to still be available for preorder on some lesser known vendors such as Booktopia "If you look at the numbers again, you had Cuomo profiting off a pandemic, a government official," said Concha, also a media reporter for The Hill newspaper. "Now we have Fauci doing it as well. I think this is appalling."Daily Caller writer Greg Price slammed Fauci for "publishing a book and [becoming] the highest paid federal government employee while you lost your business and had your kids out of school for a year.""With more than three decades spent combating some of the most dangerous diseases to strike humankind - AIDS, Ebola, COVID-19--Dr. Fauci has worked in daunting professional conditions and shouldered great responsibility," it continues. "The earnest reflections in these pages offer a universal message on how to lead in times of crisis and find resilience in the face of disappointments and obstacles."Fauci was also part of former President Trump's coronavirus task force and is the director of the National Institutes of Allergies and Infectious Disease.The book listing also said the book will offer readers "inspiring words of wisdom ... centered around life lessons compiled from hours of interviews, offering a concrete path to a bright and hopeful future."