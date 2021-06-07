Society's Child
Protest erupts again over man killed by Minnesota deputies
My Northwest
Sun, 06 Jun 2021 02:38 UTC
Photos from the scene following a vigil for Winston Boogie Smith Jr., 32, showed dumpster fires in the street and a line of officers standing guard. It was the second night of protests in response to the fatal shooting Thursday in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood.
Police said 27 people were arrested in the protest, with 26 accused of rioting and one facing a weapons charge. No injuries were reported. Some businesses sustained damage, police said.
Authorities said Friday that Smith was wanted on a weapons violation and fired a gun before two deputies shot him while he was inside a parked vehicle. Members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force were trying to arrest him on a warrant for allegedly being a felon in possession of a gun.
Family and friends described Smith as a father of three who was often harassed by police. They are demanding transparency in the investigation and have asked that anyone who might have video footage to come forward.
Police said some people vandalized buildings and stole from businesses after the shooting Thursday. Nine people were arrested on possible charges including suspicion of riot, assault, arson and damage to property.
The fatal shooting comes as Minneapolis has been on edge since the death of George Floyd just over a year ago, and the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by an officer in nearby Brooklyn Center in April.
Comment: And just to see who we're dealing with here, from RT:
Minneapolis rioter FORGETS NAME of man on whose behalf he's rioting... Once reminded, he declares on camera, 'REMEMBER THAT NAME'See also:
A Minneapolis protester attended a riot over a man being shot by police, but he couldn't remember the victim's name. Once reminded of the new martyr's identity, he went on camera to tell his interviewer, "Remember that name."
If the scene wasn't already dystopian enough, the suspected criminal who was fatally shot by police on Thursday was Winston Smith, which happens to be the same name as the protagonist in the George Orwell novel '1984'.
A video of the strange encounter during Thursday night's riot in Minneapolis began with the unidentified man saying from off camera, "Stay here, show, like, hold that space, obviously for, I'm not gonna lie, I forgot his name." Another voice, apparently belonging to a journalist with alternative media outlet Unicorn Riot, then said, "Winston Smith."
The man then thanked his interviewer and agreed to go on camera. "Just so you all know, the person that was shot up in there, his name is Winston Smith," he said. "Don't forget that name, Winston Smith. Say his name, and make sure y'all remember this s**t because we're going to fight for him just the same f**king way we fought for George Floyd."
Reader Comments
Btw haven't you all listened to the Jewish owned media he was going to become a Neuro Surgeon..splicing up local joggers.
Authorities said Friday that a man wanted on a weapons violation fired a gun before deputies fatally shot him in MinneapolisAnd therein lies the problem...if they can go back to shooting each other there is no problem....
I was going to say that was the character in 1984.
You just can't make this shit up.
"Don't forget that name" - what a brilliant punchline 🤦🙄🤣👌
In today's J-owned America criminals are angels and patriots and honest people are threats to society only in a Jewish world truths are fiction..they only survive thru subversion and deceit times ticking.
RC
..
Riots, and a minion extraordinaire:
".. She's from a state with a small Jewish population — estimated to be less than 50,000 — but with an outsize presence in the state. That includes four Jewish senators — two Democrats, two Republicans — in the postwar period and two presidential nominees, Hubert Humphrey in 1968 and Walter Mondale in 1984, vice presidents who had strong ties to the national Jewish and pro-Israel communities.
Klobuchar, who is of Slovenian descent, likes to joke about how often she’s asked if she’s Jewish. No, but here are five things about her that are.
"..“She’s ubiquitous in the Minnesota Jewish community,” said Steve Hunegs, the executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas.
Klobuchar never turns down an opportunity to speak to the community, Hunegs said, and has featured more than once at events of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, the umbrella body for JCRCs and public policy groups. A year ago she chaired the annual off-the-record meeting between Senate Democrats and Jewish groups, a spot reserved for senators especially close to the community.." [Link]