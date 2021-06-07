Society's Child
HUGE UPDATE from Arizona audit director Ken Bennett - ONLY 14 PALLETS ARE REMAINING - out of 44 pallets!
Gateway Pundit
Wed, 02 Jun 2021 00:01 UTC
On Wednesday, Jordan Conradson spoke to Arizona Forensic Audit Director Ken Bennet regarding the pace and procedures of counting ballots in the historic Arizona Audit.
Here's what Bennett had to say — THIS IS AN EXPLOSIVE UPDATE —
Jordan Conradson: Do have an updated total?
Ken Bennett: The best way for me to estimate the total is to count that we're now down 14 pallets that haven't been touched. When the county delivered the ballots on April 22nd, there were 46 pallets. Two of those were just test ballots and some others spoiled ballots and things like that, so pallets with ballots on them or about 44 and we're now down to 14 so I think we're quickly coming up on about 2/3 completed.
Conradson: How many boxes are on each pallet?
Bennett: Most pallets have 40 boxes on a pallet, some have 32, but most of them have 40 boxes and it varies but usually, a box has between 1200 and 1300 ballots in each box so a pallet usually has between 40 and 50,000 pallets or ballots on a pallet.
Conradson: So you're getting through probably one a day, would you say?
Bennett: At least. I think we're doing about one and a half pallets a day, and there's only 14 left, so if we're doing one and a half a day counting could be done in the middle of June.
Conradson: So maybe 10 days?
Bennett: Whenever, yeah. The paper valuation goes a little bit slower and is a little more technical all of these boxes in this corral over here have been counted but are awaiting the paper evaluation. There is a lot of work still yet to do on the paper valuation but they've increased the paper valuation tables from what was originally 8 to now there's 32. They're not all full yet but I think earlier today I saw 22 of the 32 an operation so the paper evaluation catch up quickly also.
Conradson: Alright and paper valuation, there's a forensic scan of all of the ballots?
Bennett: Yeah see him they'll scan the back of the ballot and then they'll flip it over and scan the front of the ballot, then they'll pass it to another person who puts it under the microscopic cameras that are looking at the alignment marks and also looking at the Oval in the presidential race to make sure that the Oval was filled in by human handheld device, not by a Xerox machine or something like that.
Conradson: And you guys are saving every single ballot image, assigning it a number and everything?
Bennett: Yes
Conradson: What are you going to do with the images? Are they just extra evidence?
Bennett: They're looking at those ballot images to verify that there's folds in the ballots that should have folds in it. 1.9 million of the 2.1 million ballots were mailed to the voters and mail back right so and you can usually feel that they are folded but the 5K images being taken by the cameras will also show you where the folds are on the ballot.
This is a HUGE UPDATE! Only 14 pallets remain to be counted. By tomorrow morning, there will be 13 or fewer. The audit will continue counting tonight until 1 AM and resume at 8 AM.
We also know that they are photographing these ballots in 5K to ensure that mail-in ballots were in fact folded in an envelope. This is the most thorough forensic audit in history and it is the first of its kind. Mail-in voter fraud has been a serious voter fraud concern for YEARS. Why have we not done this every election with the mail-in ballots? Why have Democrats always denied mail-in voter fraud was a thing?
As we near just 500,000 ballots left to count, the audit is moving smoothly and still increasing in pace because of the great patriots that are standing up to fight for our country. If you would like to sign up to audit the vote, please visit the link below:
fundtheaudit.com/volunteer/
