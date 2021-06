to count all votes cast for every single race on the county's ballots.

With over a million ballots counted thus far, the Arizona Senate is inching closer to the halfway point in its Maricopa County 2020 election audit.The total ballot count needed to complete the audit is 2.1 million. Dr. Kelli Ward, chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party, discussed the progress of the audit in a video posted to Twitter on Memorial Day."As for 'America's Audit,' counting continues today and the latest total has hit 1 million ballots evaluated and hand-counted," she said.. "That's in large part due to more volunteer centers in place, and what gets us to nearly 50 percent of the 2.1 million 2020 ballots cast in Maricopa County."The audit, which is being conducted by the firm Cyber Ninjas, has been going on since April and is expected to finish in late June.Ward also noted that there are efforts to expand the audit.The decision, however, will fall on Arizona State Senate President Karen Fann and her team.Ward warned that "attacks on the audit have never waned" and "we can only expect them to continue and ramp up considerably as we get closer to the end of ballot counting."The audit is being "undermined by through the distorted lens of the democrats and their partners on the far left, and in the mainstream media," she continued, listing out several nicknames including "the bogus audit, the republican audit, the fake audit, the fraudit, the right-wing inquisition,"