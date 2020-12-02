© AP/Julio Cortez



Poll watchers are coming forward with their stories of witnessing fraud as the President's campaign continues to try and bring legitimacy to the 2020 election.who was met with a strong round of applause when he reiterated the importance of maintaining election integrity. "Your political career is worth losing if you can save the right to vote in America," he firmly stated.Giuliani urged state lawmakers to bring up evidence of election fraud on the floor of the Arizona state legislature.During the hearing, cyber security expert and retired Col. Phil Waldron told Arizona lawmakers this year's election was compromised by Dominion Voting Systems. He testified that Dominion systems are not secure, but had the political muscle to force their involvement in this year's election.Meanwhile in Detroit, another poll watcher named Adam De Angeli came forward to detail voting irregularities and fraud committed by Democrat election officials in Michigan."But what they told us to do was they said poll-challengers can challenge the processing procedure, but if their challenge is meritless, just ignore it basically," he stated.President Trump commented on the new evidence as it was brought to light throughout the day, pointing out that his loss was "not statistically possible."