Netanyahu has served as prime minister since 2009, the longest term of any Israeli p.m. He has so far survived a series of four elections in two years as Israeli politics stalemated.
The deal would give Bennett, 49- who has adamantly opposed a Palestinian state, pushed for annexation of West Bank lands, and bragged of killing Arabs — a wide-ranging coalition of political support from Lapid's Yesh Atid party, which has 17 seats in the Israeli parliament, to right-wing New Hope party, a breakaway from Netanyahu's party, to Labor and Meretz on the center-left.
Comment: Abbas has left himself open to all kinds of shenanigans.
Israeli media say the deal- which includes a rotation agreement in which Lapid would take over as prime minister later — won't be final till there is an actual vote of the Knesset in a week's time in favor of the leadership. Benjamin Netanyahu is sure to pull as many political strings as he can to make the deal fall apart. Axios is reporting that Bennett would be sworn in next week if the deal holds.
Yair Lapid calls Israeli president Rivlin at 11:22 p.m. on June 2 to say he has reached a deal to form a government, with Naftali Bennett, left. Image appeared on i24 News.
Bennett served as a minister in Netanyahu's government. He and other right-wingers have now betrayed the PM. The son of American Jews who immigrated to Israel under its Jewish "law of return" that discriminates against Palestinians, Bennett made a fortune in high-tech in the U.S. before entering politics in Israel.
"Tonight we begin a new beginning," Labor Leader Merav Michaeli announced minutes ago. "Tonight we succeeded... The Change government is something that so many citizens of Israel were wanting. We have a long way to go."
Michaeli indicated to her own voters that she had compromised. A sticking point had been her appointment to a judcial appointments committee Minister. Michaeli reportedly gave way to right-winger Ayelet Shaked of Bennett's Yamina (rightwards) party in order to facilitate the deal.
One potential opening for Netanyahu is the opposition to the new government by a right-wing member of Naftali Bennett's party, Uri Ohrbach. But he had reportedly agreed not to block the deal.
Comment: So Netanyahu is finally gone, hopefully to face all the corruption charges he has managed to dodge for nearly a decade. Will the new government improve the Palestinian situation? Social media doesn't think so. Naftali Bennett may actually be worse, incredible as it may seem.