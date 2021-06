© Reuters/Ronen Zvulun



"I give you my word that this government will work in the service of all of Israel's citizens, those that voted for it and those that did not. It will respect its opponents, and will do everything it can to unify and unite all parts of Israeli society."

By the terms of the Basic Law on Government, the new Israeli coalition government will have rotating offices, with Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett serving as prime minister for two years and Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid as alternate, then they will switch.Late Wednesday night, just an hour before the deadline,Lapid told President Rivlin:Rivlin picked Lapid, a former finance minister who heads the centrist Yesh Atid, to form a new government last month after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to do so. Lapid has turned to Bennett, who heads the New Right,a right-wing political party, and Yamina alliance, and to a diverse array of smaller parties to try and piece together a majority in the Israeli parliament.Earlier on Wednesday, local media reported that theeven though Arabs make up 21% of Israeli citizens and an even larger number live under Israeli occupation in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza.according to Haaretz. ​Netanyahu is Israel's longest-serving prime minister, having lead the Israeli government for 12 consecutive years since 2009. He is charged with bribery , fraud and breach of trust, and faces up to 10 years in prison. This has helped create an unstable political situation in which Israel has had four elections since April 2019.