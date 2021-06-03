This is the moment a gang brandishing foot-long blades chases down a man in Hyde Park in front of horrified witnesses.Members of the public can be seen running for cover as the group pursues what appears to be a single victim, wearing a black tracksuit.Another clip shows the man slipping to the ground of the London park, giving the gang a chance to punch and kick him in the head.It is not yet known what the confrontation was about and investigators are now trying to identify and track down the attackers.A Scotland Yard spokesperson said that after police and paramedics were called at 9pm they found a male suffering from stab injuries.He was taken to hospital for treatment and his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.A cordon remained in place throughout last night while forensic investigators scoured the scenes for clues and uniformed officers interviewed witnesses.The Metropolitan Police said there would be a larger presence of officers in the park this morning. No arrests have been made yet.Despite being attacked, the animal managed to keep the man subdued for long enough to allow officers to get hold of him.Luckily, the blows to Kaiser's head struck bone, narrowly avoiding serious injuries.The vet stitched the German Shepherd up and kept him in overnight. He is expected to make a full recovery.