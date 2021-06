© Jon Cherry/Getty Images



Federal prosecutors intend to drop all charges against a New York man accused of participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to reports.Kelly, of New York City, was arrested on Jan. 20 after the FBI said a confidential informant directed agents to his Facebook account, which showed him posing on Capitol grounds during the unrest on Jan. 6. In an arrest affidavit, the FBI accused him of obstruction of an official proceeding, along with other offenses."We're in!" Kelly wrote in one post around the time of the breach at the Capitol, according to the federal law enforcement agency. He was also accused of posting a photo from inside the Capitol, the FBI said - though he wasn't in the picture. In another photo, Kelly appeared to be waving an American flag outside the building.Kelly has been on pretrial release since his first court appearance in January, according to Politico.More than 400 people face federal court charges related to the storming of the Capitol.