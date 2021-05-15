© REUTERS/Stephanie Keith



A ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee, who voted with Democrats to impeach President Donald Trump, has reportedly agreed to a proposed 9/11-style commission to investigate the events of January 6.Homeland Security Committee chair Bennie Thompson (D-Mississippi) and ranking member John Katko (R-New York) seem to have agreed on a proposed format and scope of the commission, made up of five Democrats and five Republicans appointed by their party leadership. The commission will only be able to issue subpoenas with a majority vote or agreement between the chair - a Democrat - and the Republican vice-chair. Its report will be due by the end of the year.Pro-Democrat commentators hailed the published details, saying that Democrats have "real control" over the direction of the investigation, which will focus on the "terror attack on US democracy."House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) hopes to have the commission bill up for a floor vote "as soon as next week," she said on Friday."It is imperative that we seek the truth of what happened on January 6 with an independent, bipartisan 9/11-type Commission to examine and report upon the facts, causes and security relating to the terrorist mob attack," Pelosi said at a press conference.On Wednesday, Republicans ousted Cheney from her role as Conference chair, replacing her with New York Republican Elise Stefanik.As both chambers of Congress met on January 6 to certify the 2020 Electoral College vote - according to which Democrat Joe Biden would become president - Trump held a rally outside the White House, arguing there were irregularities that courts and state officials refused to address. Before he finished speaking, a group of demonstrators breached the fence around the Capitol, and later forced entry into the building, disrupting the session just as both chambers began considering objections by Republican lawmakers.