Capitol Police officers were instructed by leaders not to use their most aggressive tactics when responding to the mob of pro-Trump rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to a new report from the agency's internal watchdog.In the report, titled "Review of the Events Surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, Takeover of the U.S. Capitol," which was obtained by The New York Times , Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton found that three days before the mob attack, officials were warned in an intelligence assessment of the potential for violence on Jan. 6 in which "Congress itself is the target.""Stop the Steal's propensity to attract white supremacists, militia members, and others who actively promote violence may lead to a significantly dangerous situation for law enforcement and the general public alike," the assessment added, Bolton noted in his report.as it met to certify President Biden 's electoral win.In, Bolton reportedly added that the Capitol Police's Civil Disturbance Unit, which is specifically responsible for handling large protests,, according to the Times.The Times reported that Bolton foundThe report comes as the latest in a series of findings by the inspector general indicating shortcomings in the Capitol Police's planning and response to threats of violence on Jan. 6.after being assaulted by rioters.Bolton is expected to testify on his findings before the House Administration Committee on Thursday.The Hill has reached out to the inspector general's office for additional information on Tuesday's report.Bolton's office previously said in a report first obtained by CBS News earlier this month that theLast week, CNN reported that the inspector general had found that the Capitol Police force