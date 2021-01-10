January 6th 2021 was "the darkest day in American history," reported the media in unison. "9/11 all over again," they agreed.The riot that followed the rally called by Trump - in his last-ditch effort to sway members of Congress to reconsider states' electoral college votes - was certainly chaotic and worthy of sensational headlines, but was the "insurrection on Capitol Hill" really an "attempted coup by President Trump"?Joe Quinn and Niall Bradley discuss the extraordinary scenes within and outside the halls of Congress last week, placing the event (and the congressional session it overshadowed) in the context of four years of sustained media disinformation and political polarization that is reaching fever pitch.What next for Trump? And for the American people?