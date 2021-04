© Twitter



The US Capitol Police officer who shot and killed rioter Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6 will not face charges for her death — and an investigation into the shooting has been closed, the Department of Justice said Wednesday.In a news release, the DOJ said the unidentified officer who fired a single shot at Babbitt near the Speaker's Lobby inside the Capitol did so in self-defense and to protect members of Congress.Babbitt was shot to death as pro-Donald Trump rioters and police faced off in a hallway that leads to the Speaker's Lobby.The 35-year-old Air Force veteran from San Diego tried to jump through a window that had been shattered in the commotion when a Capitol Police officer blasted her once in the shoulder.She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she died."At that point we were all panicked, we couldn't leave because there were thousands of people behind us pushing us forward," he added.A total of five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died in the riot as throngs of Trump supporters attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.