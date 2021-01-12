

Rep Hank (Guam) Johnson

US Representative Hank Johnson, who told a Navy admiral in 2010 that overpopulation could cause Guam to capsize, said the police shooting of a protester who breached the Capitol on Wednesday saved black lawmakers from being hung.Johnson (D-Georgia), who is black, told the Rev. Al Sharpton on Saturday in an MSNBC interview.US Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt was shot in the throat and killed on Wednesday as she and more than a dozen other rioters tried to get into the Speaker's Lobby, a hallway that would have given them access to the House chamber.claiming that he would have been trapped."They could have had their pick of who they wanted to make an example of. And they came to the Capitol to do business. And the business that they were about was to lynch some people. They talk about Mike Pence they talk about Nancy Pelosi,Although supporters of President Donald Trump came to Washington in protest of Democrat Joe Biden's allegedly fraudulent election victory, Johnson said Wednesday's violence wasDemocrats have called for Trump to be impeached, even though his term is scheduled to end in 10 days, alleging that his urging of supporters to come to Washington was an "incitement to insurrection." Another lawmaker of color,Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York), said Trump must be impeached to hold him accountable for his "act of hostility" and block him from seeking elected office ever again. "When we talk about healing, the process of healing is separate and, in fact, requires accountability," Ocasio-Cortez said on Sunday in an ABC News interview.Asked about Republicans who urged Biden to request that the House not go forward with impeachment,said those lawmakers may not realize how perilous the breaching of the Capitol was.she said.According to a CNN timeline of the events, lawmakers learned that protesters were in the building at 2:13 pm and Pence was evacuated at 2:30 pm. Social media footage suggests Babbitt was shot at around 2:45 pm.