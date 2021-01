As usual, street artist SABO has managed to trigger the Left with his latest venture.The artist, who was on Capitol Hill at the time of the rally and the riot, is well known for tweaking the noses of Leftist politicians, Hollywood, and Trump himself He's created a free downloadable poster of Babbitt in hopes that the life of the Trump supporter will not be forgotten.The poster of Babbitt was put on Instagram where many people suggested she deserved what she got. Here's just a sampling of some of the comments by triggered Lefties.Some of the replies to the post were chilling and sad. One said, "went to DC and came out D-ceased." Another said with a laugh emoji "DEADKAREN?" Still another claimed that Babbitt was "burning in hell." A woman who goes by the handle of "mandatory carry" said, "Don't be absurd- They can't say her name, she's a actual victim." Another responded that she was "a victim of her own stupidity."Others said "terrible loss of life. But...she shouldn't have gone in that building."An federal investigation has been opened into Babbitt's killing.