The Lincoln Project Republicans have marked 100 days since the Capitol riot by "reliving" the events in a stream of live tweets. This didn't sit well with liberal supporters, who accused the anti-Trump group of "retraumatizing."Formed by 'Never Trump' Republicans in 2019 with the sole aim of removing Donald Trump from office, the Lincoln Project succeeded in fundraising $90 million while failing to turn Republican voters against Trump. Since Trump's departure from Washington, they've stayed active online, campaigning against all but the most centrist, establishment-friendly Republicans.Such live retellings are more commonly associated with grander historic events. Multiple Twitter accounts retell pivotal battles from World War II , while RT's #1917LIVE and #Romanovs100 projects netted multiple awards for telling the stories of the Bolshevik Revolution and the private lives of Russia's last emperor, Nicholas II, and his family."This scared the s**t out of me," another commenter tweeted , while others accused the Lincoln Project of needlessly stoking fear of another bout of pro-Trump lawlessness and "retraumatizing" viewers.Yet calls for "accountability" have dominated media and political discourse surrounding the riots. Of the five people who died on January 6, only one, a Trump supporter shot dead by a Capitol Police officer, has been conclusively linked with the rioting. Yet the Democrats, and some of their allies in the media, have used the day's events to demand domestic terrorism laws, with the FBI still working to hunt down and charge those who took part in the affray.