The group raised more than $90 million, but more than half of that was spent on consulting companies owned by the group's founders.

The Lincoln Project's fundraising page has been shut down, following a wave of scandals which continue to engulf the organization But the group imploded last month when multiple young men went public with allegations of sexual harassment against co-founder John Weaver, which other members of the group reportedly ignored Last year, The Post revealed that many of the group's founders were saddled with debt at the time they founded the organization.The Post also first reported that Schmidt interviewed for a job on then-candidate Trump's White House bid in 2016, but the campaign chief role ultimately went to Paul Manafort.