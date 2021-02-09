© Reuters/Leah Mills



waving off recent controversies about their own organization, and warning lawmakers to save their "legacies" and "save America" by voting to impeach the former president."For a moment, put aside your fear," announces the new Lincoln Project ad, which is rife with images of the US Capitol building and the riot that occurred there on January 6.which kicks off this week, telling them it will be theTo those that have already made it clear they are against the impeachment trial, the ad gets especially critical - which should not be surprising, since the trial has received mostly criticism from Republicans (though some in the party have indicated support), and criticizing Republicans who agree with Trump is how the Lincoln Project made a name for itself.The group calls Republicans' defenses of the former president "hollow, cynical, and desperate."the anti-Trump Republicans promise."America is watching," they warn.The Lincoln Project's #SaveAmerica hashtag was, somewhat ironically, one of the only times they trended in a major way on social media this year for something other thanalleged he had been sending unwanted, explicit text messages to young men for years, and even offering them jobs and professional help in exchange for sexual favors. The report followed weeks of rumors and accusations.that left many scratching their heads,and claimed he had never been in the physical presence of anyone in the company, despite being a co-founder.and cited Weaver's "grotesque and inappropriate behavior" - as well as "differences" over the best way to move the organization forward - as the reason for her exit.The group released yet another statement that only poured gasoline on the fire, saying Horn was actually leaving because of numerous contract disputes and was asking for too much at a time when the company was "under attack from the Trump organization and their propaganda allies."The back-to-back resignations have given longtime critics the opportunity to point out other perceived flaws in the think tank.as the "most audacious, flagrant and successful political scam I've seen in my lifetime" after Horn's firing. Greenwald noted that $65,000 of crowdfunded money was supposed to produce an anti-Trump film that still has not materialized.